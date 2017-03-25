State Street Corp Reduces Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.88% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $34,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 46.90 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,978.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $576,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

