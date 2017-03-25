State Street Corp Increases Position in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of Stag Industrial worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 686.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after buying an additional 2,615,695 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stag Industrial by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) opened at 25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm earned $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -304.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

