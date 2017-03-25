State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.74% of Tailored Brands worth $34,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) opened at 14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.17 million and a PE ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $793 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRD. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wunderlich set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Eminence Capital, Lp purchased 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Michael Becker purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $104,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,942.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

