State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Saia worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $8,784,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,115,000 after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 139,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 122,014 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 32.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 80,270 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) opened at 42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.51. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.22 million. Saia had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia Inc will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Saia from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, VP Mark H. Robinson sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $605,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Balius sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $833,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides a range of less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, such as Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), Saia TL Plus, LLC (Saia TL Plus), Saia Sales, LLC (Saia Sales), Saia Logistics Services, LLC (Saia Logistics Services), MetroGo, Inc (MetroGo) and LinkEx, Inc (LinkEx).

