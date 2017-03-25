State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Position in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Oritani Financial Corp. worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 273.1% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 219,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 160,681 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) opened at 16.75 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $720.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Oritani Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial Corp. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oritani Financial Corp. Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

