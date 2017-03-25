State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 548.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 177,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,501,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,647,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares during the period.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) opened at 18.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm earned $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore H. Torbeck sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $947,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,290. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment provides products and services, such as high-speed Internet, data transport local voice, long distance, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), video and other services.

