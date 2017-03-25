State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.20% of First Community Bancshares worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $537,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) opened at 24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.86. First Community Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.00. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bancshares Inc will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 16th.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in the community banking segment. The Bank operates under the trade names First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a division of the bank, in Tennessee.

