State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,001,000 Stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,940,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,170,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 38.70 on Friday. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company earned $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.80 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,001,000 Stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-1001000-stake-in-blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk.html.

HAWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.