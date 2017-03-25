State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,771,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 214,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 160,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) opened at 35.10 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

