Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Forward View raised Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 4.64 on Wednesday. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 288,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

