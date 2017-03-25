Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) opened at 28.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.30. Skechers USA has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $34.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.08 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 24,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $626,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,352.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 18,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $487,140.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,358 shares of company stock worth $1,614,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,030,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

