Short Interest in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Decreases By 15.4%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSE:LIQT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,170 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 216,477 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSE:LIQT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 1.68% of LiqTech International worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) opened at 0.4225 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.70 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company develops and manufactures products of re-crystallized silicon carbide. It specializes in two business areas, which include ceramic membranes for liquid filtration, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

