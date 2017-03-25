Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (FTF) Drops By 40.1%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,368 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 306,059 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 126,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $1,547,947.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,993,013 shares of company stock worth $24,780,971.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) opened at 11.94 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

