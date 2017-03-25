Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) traded up 10.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111 shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Takashi Kei Kishimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

