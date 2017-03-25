Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Selecta Biosciences an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Takashi Kei Kishimoto sold 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) opened at 12.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

