Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Select Medical Holdings worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings during the third quarter worth about $25,603,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) opened at 12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Select Medical Holdings had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Select Medical Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 4,000 shares of Select Medical Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,303.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company, through its contract therapy business, provides medical rehabilitation services on a contracted basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools and work sites.

