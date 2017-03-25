Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.56% of Select Income REIT worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) opened at 25.46 on Friday. Select Income REIT has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business earned $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns single tenant, net leased properties. The Company’s segment is the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. The Company owns approximately 120 properties with over 44.7 million rentable square feet.

