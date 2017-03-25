Schneider National (SNDR) to Raise $551 Million in IPO

Schneider National (SNDR) expects to raise $551 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 6th. The company will be issuing 29,000,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Schneider National generated $4 billion in revenue and $156.9 million in net income. Schneider National has a market cap of $3.3 billion.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird and Wolfe Capital Markets were co-managers.

Schneider National provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking fleets in North America. We believe we have developed a differentiated business model that is difficult to replicate due to our scale, breadth of complementary service offerings and proprietary technology platform. Our highly flexible and balanced business combines asset-based truckload services with asset-light intermodal and non-asset logistics offerings, enabling us to serve our customers’ diverse transportation needs. “.

Schneider National was founded in 1935 and has 19300 employees. The company is located at 3101 Packerland Drive, Green Bay, WI 54313, US and can be reached via phone at (920) 592-2000.

