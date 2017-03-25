Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 1,367.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 27,163.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) opened at 12.96 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc-shares-sold-by-credit-agricole-s-a.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “weight” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC set a $15.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company’s segment, Consumer Finance, includes its vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.