salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com, inc. to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Pacific Crest set a $95.00 price objective on salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Vetr raised salesforce.com, inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com, inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.06.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,775 shares. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com, inc. news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,195,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,949,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $131,101.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,342.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,833 shares of company stock worth $299,899 and have sold 1,146,979 shares worth $90,592,158. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $382,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,319,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $158,812,000 after buying an additional 1,325,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

