Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Peoples Utah Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $329,000. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $10,028,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,460,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) opened at 26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-peoples-utah-bancorp-pub.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company has approximately 20 retail banking locations, over two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in various population centers in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

