Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Crown Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $125,309,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 1,373.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,098,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after buying an additional 4,752,485 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,724,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after buying an additional 1,450,047 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 27.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,968,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,146,000 after buying an additional 1,274,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Crown Entertainment by 42.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,092,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,795,000 after buying an additional 1,227,446 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) opened at 18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 2.11. Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.00. Melco Crown Entertainment had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Melco Crown Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Melco Crown Entertainment’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MPEL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-melco-crown-entertainment-ltd-mpel.html.

MPEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Melco Crown Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $22.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Vetr cut shares of Melco Crown Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.43 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Crown Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Melco Crown Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.