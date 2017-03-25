Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of TrueCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,029,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 419,322 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 95.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,938,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after buying an additional 1,435,053 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) opened at 15.24 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company earned $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. TrueCar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-truecar-inc-true.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on TrueCar from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $375,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc offers a diverse software ecosystem for buying cars. The Company’s software ecosystem is based on a common technology infrastructure, and powered by data and analytics. The Company operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and its branded mobile experience. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.