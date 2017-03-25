Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Royal Gold worth $38,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 926.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 92.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 67.23 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $87.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm earned $107 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 564.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Dundee Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In related news, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $636,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

