Ricoh Co Ltd (RICOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ricoh Co Ltd (NASDAQ:RICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Ricoh Co (NASDAQ:RICOY) opened at 8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Ricoh Co has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 47.61.

About Ricoh Co

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company’s Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company’s Industrial Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of thermal media, optical equipment, semiconductors, electronic component and Inkjet head.

