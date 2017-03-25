Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Actuant Co.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actuant in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.31 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Actuant's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) opened at 25.90 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.53 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Actuant has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.80.

In other news, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $318,087.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,703.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fischer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,041.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,104 shares of company stock worth $6,022,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,871,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Actuant by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,555,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 464,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Actuant by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,205,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,731,000 after buying an additional 312,272 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

