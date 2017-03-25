Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 17th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) opened at 62.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Republic Services from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $6,924,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,128,271.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $79,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,766.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/republic-services-inc-rsg-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-on-april-17th.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.