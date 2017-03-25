Repligen Co. (RGEN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Repligen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) opened at 34.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.58. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $35.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company earned $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, VP Howard Benjamin sold 12,216 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $422,917.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594 shares in the company, valued at $438,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $714,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs (bioprocessing). The Company is a manufacturer of both native and recombinant forms of Protein A, critical reagents used in biomanufacturing to separate and purify monoclonal antibodies, a type of biologic drug.

