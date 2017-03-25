Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 4,278,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 921,250 shares.The stock last traded at $1.40 and had previously closed at $1.25.

Specifically, Director William H. Rastetter bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,825.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLS. Wedbush dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

The firm’s market capitalization is $74.10 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 573.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

