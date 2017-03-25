Reed's, Inc. (REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reed's, Inc. (NYSE:REED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,093 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 362,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Reed's (NYSE:REED) opened at 3.95 on Friday. Reed's has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reed's stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Reed's, Inc. (NYSE:REED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Reed's as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Reed's

Reed’s, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies and ice creams. The Company manufactures, licenses, markets and sells several product lines, such as Reed’s Ginger Brews; Virgil’s Root Beer, Cream Sodas, Dr. Better and Real Cola, including ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha; China Colas; Reed’s Ginger candy and ice creams, and Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products.

