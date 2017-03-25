Qiwi PLC (QIWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 6th

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 16.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.54. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qiwi PLC stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Qiwi PLC worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. It had deployed over 16.1 million virtual wallets, approximately 172,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept cash and electronic payments.

