PVH Corp (PVH) Given Buy Rating at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in a research report released on Saturday morning. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $121.00 price target on PVH Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.71.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded up 2.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. 2,520,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.67.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. PVH Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,638,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,648,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

