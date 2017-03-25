PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.42% of PriceSmart worth $35,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 248,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 40,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) opened at 91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.31. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $70,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $110,382.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,994.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,243. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

