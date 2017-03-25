Portland General Electric Company (POR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Portland General Electric Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Portland General Electric Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Portland General Electric Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) opened at 44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Portland General Electric Company had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/portland-general-electric-company-por-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Portland General Electric Company news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $477,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,499.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 81,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 265.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) is an electric utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The Company also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers and power marketers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric Company (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.