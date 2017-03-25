PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Its principal subsidiary is Public Service Company of New Mexico, which provides electric power and natural gas utility services to more than 1.3 million people in New Mexico. The company also sells power on the wholesale market in the Western U.S. “

PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Capital downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 37.60 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 307.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,294,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,344,000 after buying an additional 976,477 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,358,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,290.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 446,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after buying an additional 326,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico and Subsidiaries (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company and Subsidiaries (TNMP).

