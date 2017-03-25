Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. Pioneer Energy Services Corp’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/pioneer-energy-services-corp-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-22-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-pes.html.

PES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wunderlich raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Capital One Financial Corp. assumed coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) opened at 4.00 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s market cap is $307.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter worth about $383,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.