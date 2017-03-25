Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.90 ($0.30) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 787.50 on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 610.22 and a 52 week high of GBX 817.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.84 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 743.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 835 ($10.31) price target for the company. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Phoenix Group Holdings to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.69) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 783 ($9.67) to GBX 793 ($9.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 821 ($10.14) price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 820 ($10.13).

In other Phoenix Group Holdings news, insider Jim McConville sold 90,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.30), for a total value of £681,728.55 ($841,952.02). Also, insider Wendy Mayall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £76,100 ($93,985.43). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,579.

About Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

