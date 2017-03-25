Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 798.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 820 ($10.13).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 835 ($10.31) target price for the company. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Phoenix Group Holdings to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 783 ($9.67) to GBX 793 ($9.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 821 ($10.14) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 90,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.30), for a total value of £681,728.55 ($841,952.02). Also, insider Wendy Mayall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £76,100 ($93,985.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,579.

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 787.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.84 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 778.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.90. Phoenix Group Holdings has a one year low of GBX 610.22 and a one year high of GBX 817.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 23.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

