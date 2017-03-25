PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Receives $54.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp lowered PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) opened at 57.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.80. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $211,628.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,274.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $171,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,481. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $9,471,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

