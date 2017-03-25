PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Reduced by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,651,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,170,000 after buying an additional 1,115,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,642,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,088,000 after buying an additional 3,773,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,028,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,308,000 after buying an additional 173,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,007,000 after buying an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,729,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,252,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.01%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

In other PepsiCo news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

