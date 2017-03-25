PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

