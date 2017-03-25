PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Cut by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

