Patisserie Holdings PLC (LON:CAKE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.25 ($4.68).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patisserie Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Arden Partners Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patisserie Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.00) target price on shares of Patisserie Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of Patisserie Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) target price on shares of Patisserie Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Patisserie Holdings PLC (LON:CAKE) opened at 310.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 307.85. The firm’s market cap is GBX 310.25 million. Patisserie Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 252.31 and a 1-year high of GBX 380.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patisserie Holdings PLC (CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/patisserie-holdings-plc-cake-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Patisserie Holdings PLC

Patisserie Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based cafe and casual dining company. The Company offers cakes, pastries, snacks, meals, and hot and cold drinks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Patisserie Valerie, Druckers, Baker & Spice, Flour Power and Philpotts. It offers products, such as coffee, dairy, fruit, packaging, cocoa and wheat items.

Receive News & Ratings for Patisserie Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patisserie Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.