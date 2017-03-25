P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) opened at 21.47 on Friday. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.62 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded P H Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

