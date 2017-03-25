Opus Bank (OPB) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Opus Bank from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Opus Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Opus Bank (OPB) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/opus-bank-opb-receives-32-33-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) opened at 18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.97. Opus Bank had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Opus Bank will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.