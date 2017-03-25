On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “On Track is a global leader in contactless microprocessor-based smart card systems. “

Shares of On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) opened at 1.65 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $67.55 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of On Track Innovations worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

