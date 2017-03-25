NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 979,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 386,533 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) opened at 18.16 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $5.74 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, Director John C. Wilder, Jr. bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

