Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $110.66. 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm earned $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other Norfolk Southern Corp. news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,129,294.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $290,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,291.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,415 shares of company stock worth $7,253,630. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

