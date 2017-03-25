Noodles & Co (NDLS) Receives $5.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.22.
NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Noodles & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Netols Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 345,088 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) opened at 4.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $125.42 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.61.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business earned $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Noodles & Co Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.