Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Noodles & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/25/noodles-co-ndls-receives-5-22-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Netols Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 345,088 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) opened at 4.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $125.42 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business earned $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.