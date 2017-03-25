National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2017 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $12.78 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$166.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$231.00 to C$233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.92.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) opened at 194.65 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $156.01 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, insider Mark Wallace sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.64, for a total transaction of C$898,380.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.
